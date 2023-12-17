Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

