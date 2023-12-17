Insider Selling: NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Sells $1,586,174.08 in Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

