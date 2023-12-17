Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,024,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,360,270.98.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 58.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.