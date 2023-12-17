Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $84,707.80 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,645,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $56,153.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.