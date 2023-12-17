Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $84,707.80 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,645,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $56,153.20.
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95.
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30.
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $74,278.60.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.44. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.
Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
