Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,854,400.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total transaction of $3,363,150.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

