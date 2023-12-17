IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £976.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,456.67, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.20).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More

