Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

