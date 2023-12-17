Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $418.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 482,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth $307,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price objective for the company.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

