International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

