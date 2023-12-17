International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,740 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,987. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.45, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

