International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128,979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 323,555 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

