International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $232.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

