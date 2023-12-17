International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $300.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

