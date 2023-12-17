International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,500 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

TECK stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

