International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:DHT opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.