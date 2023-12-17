International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,202 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 930.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,102,512 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 1.2 %

X opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.