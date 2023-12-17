International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $344.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

