International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

