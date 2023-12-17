International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $491.46 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $508.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

