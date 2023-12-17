International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

