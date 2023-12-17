International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.