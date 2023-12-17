International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

