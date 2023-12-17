International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.