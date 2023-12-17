International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 356,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 267,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,734,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

