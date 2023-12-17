International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock worth $44,632,236. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $235.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

