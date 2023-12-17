International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 3.0 %

ORCL opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.