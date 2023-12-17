International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,790,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.