International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $538,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

