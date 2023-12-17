International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

