International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.92 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $229,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.