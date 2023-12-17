International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

