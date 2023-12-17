International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $565,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 512,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $73,250,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 98,585 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

