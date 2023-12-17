International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.