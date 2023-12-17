International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,140 shares of company stock worth $44,632,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $235.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.66 and its 200-day moving average is $185.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

