International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,024,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOG opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

