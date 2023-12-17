International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $260.77.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

