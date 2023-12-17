International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $158.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.