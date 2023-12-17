International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,952 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

