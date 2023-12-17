International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after acquiring an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

