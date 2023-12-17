International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

