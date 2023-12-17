International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

