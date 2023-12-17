International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

