International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.