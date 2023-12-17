International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $77.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

