Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,758 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $617.61. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.30.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

