Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

