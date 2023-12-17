Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

Invesco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

