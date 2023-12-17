Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

