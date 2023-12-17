Investors Buy High Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 74,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 47,207 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on X

Insider Activity at United States Steel

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $39.33 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.