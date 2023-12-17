IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0.2%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.45. 42,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 21,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

